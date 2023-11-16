David DePape convicted on charges from attacking Nancy Pelosi's husband

A federal court jury on Thursday convicted the man who broke into the San Francisco home of Nancy Pelosi and attacked her husband with a hammer on charges of attempted kidnapping and assault.

The jury deliberated for about eight hours before finding David DePape, 43, guilty of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official. He faces up to 50 years in prison.

A spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi released a statement on behalf of the family, expressing deep gratitude for the overwhelming support and well-wishes they have received.

"The Pelosi family is very proud of their Pop, who demonstrated extraordinary composure and courage on the night of the attack a year ago and in the courtroom this week. Thankfully, Mr. Pelosi continues to make progress in his recovery," the family said in a joint statement.

The attack on then-82-year-old Paul Pelosi that was captured on police body camera video just days before last year’s midterm elections sent shockwaves through the political world.

DaPape admitted to carrying out the attack on October 28, and said his plan was to end what he viewed as government corruption.

He expressed remorse during his testimony on Tuesday for smacking Pelosi in the head with a hammer, fracturing his skull.

Pelosi's skull fracture had to be mended with plates and screws. He also needed stitches on injuries to his right arm and hand.

DePape testified that his plan was to get Nancy Pelosi and other targets to admit to their corruption. He said he bludgeoned Paul Pelosi after realizing his larger plan might be unraveling.

"He was never my target, and I’m sorry that he got hurt," DePape said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.