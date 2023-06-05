article

Well-known and award-winning comedian, screenwriter, television and film producer, and actor, Dave Chappelle is coming to Houston in July.

Chapelle will be performing at Houston's Toyota Center on July 1 at 7:30 p.m.

According to the event posting on the Toyota Center website,

"This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space.

Upon arrival at the venue, phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.

All pouches and equipment are routinely sanitized. The Yondr staff is trained and required to follow safety guidelines and hygiene protocols to practice social distancing, minimal contact and wear required personal protective equipment.

Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free experience."

Tickets for the performance are already on sale. Click here to purchase tickets.