Dallas Zoo’s black vulture goes on enrichment stroll through park

Baldwin, a black vulture living at Dallas Zoo, has been taking enrichment walks regularly through enclosed areas while the zoo has been closed.

"Baldwin walks through the enclosures but not through open habitats so he is still able to fly when able," zoo ambassador Robin R. said in the video.

In a comment on Twitter, the zoo said he is fully flighted: “He is just a very smart bird and has a great relationship with his keepers. He knows when to fly and when not to!”

According to the zoo’s website, the park is reopening on May 29 with new policies in place to continue to slow the spread of the virus. Guests will need to reserve a specific time and date for the visit and there will be new traffic flows and pathways under the reopening plan.