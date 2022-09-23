Dallas police raid Plano short term rental property used by alleged sex trafficking ring

The Dallas police department arrested two people during a raid on a Plano home on Thursday in an attempt to bust a sex trafficking ring.

Investigators say the home on Las Palmas Lane near Ports O Call Drive was a short-term rental being used by the sex trafficking operation.

Dallas Police arrested 41-year-old Brandy Cliff for aggravated promotion of prostitution and 22-year-old Madison Hatcher on an assault warrant from Hays County.

Madison Hatcher

SKY 4 captured images of furniture being moved out of the short-term rental.

Police say the rental was being used as a brothel.

Thursday, Dallas and Plano police swarmed the property. One neighbor snapped a photo during the raid.

Dallas police say they’ve been following the ring since July when they got a tip about a sex trafficking ring in North Dallas.

According to police, by September, the ring moved to a short-term rental in Plano.

It’s across the street from Chris Bailey’s house.

"I thought if anything they were college kids but nothing abnormal," he said.

Bill France with the Plano Neighborhood Coalition is using the bust as fuel in the fight against the city over short-term rentals in single-family neighborhoods.

"Do you want your children and your family living next to a brothel?" he asked.

Officers questioned and released several other people at the home.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.