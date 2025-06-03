Cypress parent speaks out after daughter allegedly bullied and exploited at daycare

The Brief A Cypress mother claims her daughter was bullied and coerced into taking explicit photos at a daycare, leading to an investigation after the images were shared on Snapchat. Attorney Tasha Ricks asserts that KinderCare is responsible for the incident, while KinderCare's internal investigation found no fault with their staff. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the case.



A Cypress mother is speaking out after discovering her daughter was allegedly bullied and coerced into taking explicit photos at a local daycare. The incident has sparked an investigation, leaving the parent shocked and concerned.

KinderCare investigation: Parent claims her daughter was bullied, coerced into taking explicit photos

What they're saying:

Tenesha Whitfield, a concerned parent, expressed her dismay after learning that explicit photos of her daughter were being shared and sold on Snapchat. Her daughter, who was 7-years-old at the time, was one of three minors involved, alongside two others aged nine and eleven.

"It’s disheartening. Disappointing. It also gives me a feeling of disgust that a person would do this, especially with children," Whitfield said.

Whitfield explained that investigators found the photos circulating on Snapchat, leading to an active investigation.

"Very shocking. I was confused and it made me anxious. I was calm enough to hear what they had to say. I didn’t take it very lightly," she added.

Whitfield shared her daughter's emotional struggle, saying, "She thought she was the one in the wrong. After thoroughly explaining to her what took place, I had to let her know you were victimized. I feel like my daughter was handpicked because my daughter is very sweet. She's non-confrontational. And she lacks in the self-defense department, so I know she's not going to stir up anything or put herself in a predicament."

Legal perspective

Attorney Tasha Ricks stated, "As I understand it, there is a pending criminal investigation against the adult who solicited the photos."

When asked about accountability, Ricks pointed to KinderCare, saying, "KinderCare because they had full possession of our client’s child at the time the incident occurred. They also were the first reporting agency."

Cypress KinderCare response

The other side:

FOX 26 reached out to KinderCare, which stated that their internal investigation found no fault with their staff regarding the incident.

"Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of children in our care. As soon as we were made aware of these concerns in June 2023, we immediately self-reported to state licensing, Child Protective Services, and local law enforcement. We also conducted our own internal investigation. State licensing informed us in July 2023 that their investigation found nothing to support any claims that a lack of supervision led to this incident."

Harris County Sheriff's Office investigation

What's next:

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the case.