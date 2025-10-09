Cypress homeowners demand transparency from homeowners association which hasn't held meeting in almost a year

The Brief There's more than 1,400 homes in the Copper Lakes subdivision. It's homeowners association, or HOA, has more than 2,800 members. Homeowners FOX 26 spoke to say three members of their HOA board are making major changes to bylaws without any input from due-paying homeowners. HOA members have submitted multiple petitions calling for a special meeting for HOA members. 10 months have passed and still no meeting.



What they're saying:

Homeowners FOX 26 spoke to say three members of their HOA board are making major changes to bylaws without any input from due-paying homeowners.

"Only the members could change bylaws, period," said HOA member Bruce List. "Well, these three majority board members changed that so three people have the right to change a bylaw over 2,800 members of the community. That's not right."

Those members changed it to where they could get rid of a board member without a vote.

Former board member Inger Beeit-Eileertsen says she was told that bylaws were changed to get rid of her.

HOA members have submitted multiple petitions calling for a special meeting for HOA members. 10 months have passed and still no meeting.

"If they feel so confidently about how they are running the show, have a meeting, and explain it to us," said HOA member Rie Hoehner.

In the past, the HOA would spend around $4,000 on legal fees. Now, that figure is $40,000.

"They are spending the $40,000 to stop us from getting the one thing we want, a meeting?" said HOA member Chris Bins.

The other side:

We reached out to the HOA Board President and Vice President for response. We've yet to hear back.