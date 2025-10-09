Cypress homeowners demand transparency from homeowners association which hasn't held meeting in almost a year
HOUSTON - There's more than 1,400 homes in the Copper Lakes subdivision. It's homeowners association, or HOA, has more than 2,800 members.
What they're saying:
Homeowners FOX 26 spoke to say three members of their HOA board are making major changes to bylaws without any input from due-paying homeowners.
"Only the members could change bylaws, period," said HOA member Bruce List. "Well, these three majority board members changed that so three people have the right to change a bylaw over 2,800 members of the community. That's not right."
Those members changed it to where they could get rid of a board member without a vote.
Former board member Inger Beeit-Eileertsen says she was told that bylaws were changed to get rid of her.
HOA members have submitted multiple petitions calling for a special meeting for HOA members. 10 months have passed and still no meeting.
"If they feel so confidently about how they are running the show, have a meeting, and explain it to us," said HOA member Rie Hoehner.
In the past, the HOA would spend around $4,000 on legal fees. Now, that figure is $40,000.
"They are spending the $40,000 to stop us from getting the one thing we want, a meeting?" said HOA member Chris Bins.
The other side:
We reached out to the HOA Board President and Vice President for response. We've yet to hear back.
The Source: FOX 26 Reporter Randy Wallace spoke with several homeowners who live in the Copper Lakes subdivision.