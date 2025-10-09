Expand / Collapse search

Cypress homeowners demand transparency from homeowners association which hasn't held meeting in almost a year

October 9, 2025
Homeowners in Cypress are demanding transparency from their homeowners association, which hasn't had a meeting in almost a year.

Homeowners FOX 26 spoke to say three members of their HOA board are making major changes to bylaws without any input from due-paying homeowners.

"Only the members could change bylaws, period," said HOA member Bruce List. "Well, these three majority board members changed that so three people have the right to change a bylaw over 2,800 members of the community. That's not right."

Those members changed it to where they could get rid of a board member without a vote.

Former board member Inger Beeit-Eileertsen says she was told that bylaws were changed to get rid of her. 

HOA members have submitted multiple petitions calling for a special meeting for HOA members. 10 months have passed and still no meeting.

"If they feel so confidently about how they are running the show, have a meeting, and explain it to us," said HOA member Rie Hoehner.

In the past, the HOA would spend around $4,000 on legal fees. Now, that figure is $40,000.

"They are spending the $40,000 to stop us from getting the one thing we want, a meeting?" said HOA member Chris Bins.

We reached out to the HOA Board President and Vice President for response. We've yet to hear back.

