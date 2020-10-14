Cyclist finds body in Brays Bayou, police investigating

article

The Houston Police Department is investigating after a body was found in Brays Bayou on Wednesday morning.



Houston police said a cyclist found the body of an adult male just before 10 a.m. in the 6900 block of Lawndale Street.

Authorities said the victim did not have any obvious signs of trauma.

They added it’s unclear how he came to be in the bayou.

An autopsy is being conducted on the victim.



If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.