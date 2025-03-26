Cy-Springs student injured on campus, building 'secure', district says

A Cypress Springs High School student was injured Wednesday morning on campus and hospitalized, according to the school district.

According to Cypress-Fairbanks I.S.D., the high school is in "secure the building" meaning no one comes in or goes out.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

The incident is being investigated by campus and district police.

All students and staff at Cy-Springs High School are safe.