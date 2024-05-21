Expand / Collapse search

Cy-Fair ISD lists schools closed on Wednesday, May 22

Published  May 21, 2024 4:43pm CDT
Houston
HOUSTON - As power is slowly restored to buildings and homes around the Houston area, some schools announced certain campuses will still be closed.

On Tuesday afternoon, Cypress-Fairbanks ISD stated all of their schools and facilities will reopen on Wednesday except for a select few which will remain closed.

Here is a list of the Cy-Fair ISD schools to remain closed on Wednesday.

  • Bane Elementary School
  • Bridgeland High School
  • Cypress Park High School
  • Holbrook Elementary School
  • Labay Middle School
  • Lowery Elementary School
  • Postma Elementary School
  • Rowe Middle School
  • Sprague Middle School
  • Wells Elementary School

According to the district, staff and families at these schools will receive additional information around 6 p.m.

For all other schools that will be open, there is a chance buses will run late due to one of Cy-Fair ISD's transportation centers still not having power.