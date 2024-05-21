Cy-Fair ISD lists schools closed on Wednesday, May 22
HOUSTON - As power is slowly restored to buildings and homes around the Houston area, some schools announced certain campuses will still be closed.
On Tuesday afternoon, Cypress-Fairbanks ISD stated all of their schools and facilities will reopen on Wednesday except for a select few which will remain closed.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE
Here is a list of the Cy-Fair ISD schools to remain closed on Wednesday.
- Bane Elementary School
- Bridgeland High School
- Cypress Park High School
- Holbrook Elementary School
- Labay Middle School
- Lowery Elementary School
- Postma Elementary School
- Rowe Middle School
- Sprague Middle School
- Wells Elementary School
According to the district, staff and families at these schools will receive additional information around 6 p.m.
For all other schools that will be open, there is a chance buses will run late due to one of Cy-Fair ISD's transportation centers still not having power.