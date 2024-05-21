As power is slowly restored to buildings and homes around the Houston area, some schools announced certain campuses will still be closed.

On Tuesday afternoon, Cypress-Fairbanks ISD stated all of their schools and facilities will reopen on Wednesday except for a select few which will remain closed.

Here is a list of the Cy-Fair ISD schools to remain closed on Wednesday.

Bane Elementary School

Bridgeland High School

Cypress Park High School

Holbrook Elementary School

Labay Middle School

Lowery Elementary School

Postma Elementary School

Rowe Middle School

Sprague Middle School

Wells Elementary School

According to the district, staff and families at these schools will receive additional information around 6 p.m.

For all other schools that will be open, there is a chance buses will run late due to one of Cy-Fair ISD's transportation centers still not having power.