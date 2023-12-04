Crosby High School dismissed students early due to strong gas smell

Crosby High School has announced an early dismissal for all students today at 9 am due to the constant smell of gas in the school.

Officials say the air quality readings continue to be reported as normal, but the smell is so strong that students and staff members cannot comfortably continue instruction.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

They have provided buses for students who are bus riders and sent students home who are car riders or walk.