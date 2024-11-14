Crime Stoppers increasing reward up to $15,000 in 2020 murder of Christopher Hinton-Mena

article

It has been four years since 35-year-old Christopher Hinton-Mena was killed and the killer has not been found. Crime Stoppers is increasing the reward to up to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest.

On Saturday, November 14, 2020, at approximately 6:15 a.m., officers were called to the 9200 block of Cullen Blvd., where Hinton-Mena was found unresponsive in his vehicle. He was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is believed to have happened about three hours before he was found.

His mother, Marnita Hinton, said on the day before the shooting, her son got off a 16-hour security guard shift before going out with a cousin and some friends. In the early hours of the next morning, he was too tired to make it home and pulled over his Jeep at the Walgreens on Cullen Blvd. and Reed Rd. and fell asleep.

Mena’s mother says police were able to piece together what happened using surveillance video.

"They kept driving back-and-forth and saw him asleep," she said in a 2021 interview. "Then, they went somewhere and parked and came back on foot, and shot him and robbed him."

Surveillance also captured a 2007-2013 black Malibu and someone jumping the fence in a camouflage hoodie.

The community’s assistance is urgently needed to help bring those responsible to justice. Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with information to come forward.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $15,000 for information leading to the charging &/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.