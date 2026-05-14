Man found shot dead on Creekbend Drive near apartment complex

The Brief Houston police are investigating a body found near an apartment complex on Creekbend Drive in the Brays Oak area. Lt. Willkens says there were blood trails found at the scene. Police have not determined why the man was shot or any possible suspects.



Houston police investigators are working to determine what led to a man being shot in the Brays Oak area on Wednesday evening.

Man shot dead near apartment complex

What we know:

Officers were called to an apartment complex on Creekbend Drive where they found a man dead at the scene with a gunshot wound in the torso, said Lieutenant Willkens.

Creekbend Drive shooting (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)

A witness called 911 after seeing the body in front of the apartments.

There were blood trails found at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not determined why the man was shot or any possible suspects. They are trying to figure out where the blood trails came from and where they are going.

Officials are also not sure if the victim lived at the apartment complex.