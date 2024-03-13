Lotus Seafood is giving crawfish lovers a reason to celebrate with a $4 per pound price drop on their Cajun crawfish at all Lotus Seafood locations.

In a crawfish season plagued by high prices driven by low supply and high demand, Lotus Seafood has been working to bring customers crawfish for less than $10 compared to $14/lb. average price around town.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

On Wednesday, March 13, Lotus Seafood announced a price drop to $9 per lb. on their crawfish at all five Houston Area locations including:

Lotus Pearland - 11710 Broadway St., Suite 128, Pearland, TX 77584

Lotus Bissonnet At 59 - 9531 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77074

Lotus Kirkwood - 2825 S. Kirkwood Rd., Suite 300, Houston, TX 77082

Lotus Veterans - 10092 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77038

Lotus Stafford - 2903 S Main St. Suite A, Stafford, TX 77477

Lotus Seafood’s crawfish is hand-sorted and seasoned with a choice of custom heat levels from mild to Spicy x5 and optional add-ons including corn, sausage, turkey necks, boiled egg and potatoes.

Lotus will be serving crawfish all season long with their signature "Crack Sauce" and frozen daiquiris at all locations after 12 pm daily.

The Cajun mudbugs are available for phone-in, in-store, and online ordering only at https://lotus-seafood.com.