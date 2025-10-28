Humble residents at odds with ranch that attracts thousands to neighborhood

The Brief Residents of an Humble subdivision say a popular ranch makes it difficult to get in and out of the neighborhood. The ranch holds events that attract thousands, and neighbors tell FOX 26 that it brings traffic and safety concerns. The owner of Cowboy City Ranch sent a statement to FOX 26 in response to the complaints.



Residents in an Humble subdivision say a ranch attracts thousands of attendees to its events, bringing traffic and other concerns to their neighborhood.

Humble residents at odds with popular ranch

What they're saying:

Belleau Woods subdivision is home to about 40 homes and a ranch that hosts a handful of large gatherings throughout the year.

Residents say those events can make it almost impossible to get in and out of the neighborhood.

This past weekend, residents say the ranch had a big event they didn't know about. They say they were told about an event the weekend of October 18, but it didn't happen.

Angela Berdeja says she and her kids got caught in commotion. She called the experience traumatic.

"It was very traumatizing for my kids, traumatizing for me," Berdeja said. "I had a panic attack because I couldn't move. My vehicle was surrounded [by] people all over. Left, right, back, front, everywhere."

"There's one way in and one way out. There's no other way to get to civilization other than that point of entry," said a resident who asked not to be identified. "From my house to the front of 1960 is less than a mile. It took 45 minutes to get home Sunday night."

"There's no way an emergency vehicle could get in here," said another anonymous resident. "You can't get in or out. Safety is a huge factor."

"I'd like to see them prevented from being permitted for these events," said homeowner Rudy Cervera. "To make it short, how are you going to have Woodstock between two neighborhoods?

The ranch is on the line dividing Houston and Harris County.

Cowboy City Ranch statement

Ranch owner Adrian Mosley sent this statement:

At Cowboy City Ranch, we value community. Our goal has always been to host safe, well-organized events that bring people together in a positive way.

We’ve implemented several measures to reduce traffic and noise, including designated parking areas, off-site shuttles, and coordinated traffic control.

Most of our client telling events are upscale private events. We have people who travel from all around the country to come here and have a true Texas experience.

We only host a handful of large gatherings throughout the year. I understand this can cause temporary inconveniences, and we’re continually working with local authorities to improve the experience for everyone.