Couple rescued by US Coast Guard after falling off jet ski near Kemah

Two people are grateful to be saved after falling off their jet skis near Kemah on Saturday.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a man and woman fell off their jet skis when a good Samaritan saw it unfold Saturday around 6:30 p.m. The people were waving their arms as the current swept them both, but thankfully, were wearing their life jackets.

(Photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston)

Bystanders diverted a Coast Guard Station response boat that was underway in the vicinity and pulled the couple from the water minutes later.

They were not injured, and the crew placed their jet skis in tow before taking them to safety at the Blue Martin Marina.

"The jet skiers made two key decisions that helped save their lives: they wore life jackets and a kill switch lanyard," Petty Officer 2nd Class Allan-Cesar Shields, operations unit controller, Sector Houston-Galveston said in a press release. "Life jackets ensure you can stay afloat if you fall overboard, while a kill switch shuts off your jet ski or boat’s engine, minimizing the danger to anyone in the water."