Costumes aren't just for kids, rabbits can have fun too

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ Youth Breeding Rabbit and Cavy Costume Contest showcased the young competitors’ creativity and originality. This contest gave rabbit exhibitors the opportunity to participate in a fun, high-energy competition. During the event, held Monday, March 9, participants dressed themselves and their rabbits in costumes that were thoughtful and unique for the judges, including Miss Texas Taylor Kessler.

“As Miss Texas, I get to do a lot of events. But, working with the Rodeo is probably the No. 1 event, because I am from Houston. So, what better way to be Miss Texas than to be at Rodeo events?” Kessler said.

The Rabbit and Cavy Costume Contest has been held at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for more than 10 years, and it has grown tremendously since it began. Kenneth Willis, chair of the Rodeo’s Rabbit Committee, explained how the contest became popular.

“This is fun for the kids,” Willis said. “That’s all this is.”

Categories that were judged included Best Character Impersonation, Most Elaborate Costume, Most Colorful Costume, Best Rodeo Theme, Funniest Costume and Best Overall Costume. Reagan New, winner of the Best Overall Costume category, dressed her rabbit as Barbie with the full Barbie packaging. Reagan is a member of Lindsay 4-H and Livestock Club and said she got into showing rabbits because of how cute they are.

“At the Halloween carnival, my cousin did ‘Workout Barbie’,” she said. “So, I decided to do ‘Stockshow Barbie’.”

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Rabbit and Cavy Costume Contest was full of unique ideas presented by young contestants from across the state.