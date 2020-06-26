Costco discontinues half-sheet cakes, possibly due to COVID-19

Sad news for sweets lovers and celebrators: Costco is discontinuing sales of its popular sheet cakes.

The wholesale retail giant’s half-sheet cakes were beloved for their freshness and affordable prices, making them an event staple from birthdays to graduations and even weddings. Feeding up to 48 people at less than $20 each, the cakes were remarkably cheap without compromising taste.

But now, the popular half-sheet cakes are not being sold in any Costco locations across the country, and the company expressed no immediate plans on bringing them back.

In May, Costco posted a video on its Facebook advertising 10-inch round cakes for graduates. The video included a note that said the half-sheet cakes are “currently not available to order or customize,” much to the dismay of customers.

While the company did not specify a particular reason for the discontinuation, it alluded in several responses to customer comments on Facebook that it was related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To help limit personal contact and create more space for social distancing, Costco has reduced service in some departments,” the company wrote in the comment. “At this time, we are not making sheet cakes for special order.”

FILE- A Costco-made sheet cake is pictured in 2016. (Photo by Francis Dean/Corbis via Getty Images)

The beloved rectangular sheet-cakes came in two flavors. One was a white cake filled with vanilla cheesecake mousse and topped with white buttercream. The other option was a chocolate cake with chocolate mousse and chocolate buttercream.

Customers were able to customize the cakes from a variety of designs, including balloons, flowers and even dinosaurs.

The company’s announcement came as a disappointing surprise to many customers, with some commenting that the sheet cakes were a yearly staple at family events, and others even said that the cakes were the sole reason for their Costco membership.