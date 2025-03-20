Corpus Christi sex offender sentenced to federal prison for dealing meth

article

The Brief A convicted sex offender has been sentenced to federal prison after dealing meth, according to the DEA. Sunny Ray Garcia was identified as a target involved in drug dealing in 2023. Garcia pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 60 months.



A 27-year-old Corpus Christi man has been sentenced for possession with intent to distribute more than 11 grams of methamphetamine.

Sunny Ray Garcia pleaded guilty Nov. 21, 2024.

Undercover Operation

What we know:

In January 2023, authorities identified Garcia as a target involved in drug distribution. On Jan. 25, they conducted an operation and purchased drugs from Garcia. The narcotics were later tested and confirmed to be methamphetamine.

When authorities arrested Garcia in February 2023, they also discovered a stolen firearm in his vehicle.

According to the DEA, at the hearing, the court heard additional evidence of Garcia’s extensive criminal history that includes convictions for aggravated sexual assault of a child, burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

What's next:

Garcia has been sentenced to 60 months in federal prison, which will be immediately followed by four years of supervised release.

He will remain in custody until he is transferred to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.