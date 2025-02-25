FBI says 'mass casualty attack thwarted' with arrest of 21-year-old in Corpus Christi

article

The Brief 21-year-old Seth "Andrea" Gregori was arrested Monday on a terroristic threat charge. FBI Corpus Christi said he planned an attack on police similar to the 2016 Dallas ambush. Gregori is being held in the Nueces County Jail on a combined bond of $70,500.



Threats against the Corpus Christi Police Department led to the arrest of a 21-year-old on Monday. He is facing charges of making a terroristic threat. In a post on X, FBI Corpus Christi stated he planned an attack on police similar to a 2016 ambush that killed five officers in Dallas.

Mass Casualty Attack Prevented

What we know:

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, just after 9 a.m. on Monday, police officers arrested Seth "Andrea" Gregory on a terroristic threat warrant.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified of Gregori making threats against Corpus Christi Police Department Officers. The FBI investigated the threats and secured an arrest warrant for Gregori.

According to the Nueces County Sheriff's Office, the suspect's name is listed as Andrea Lozano Gregori.

The charges listed by the sheriff's office are criminal trespass, terroristic threat of a public servant, resisting arrest and evading arrest. The total bonds are $70,500.

What we don't know:

FOX Digital has requested arrest affidavits from Corpus Christi Police and the FBI. Details on the threat have not been released.

2016 Dallas Mass Casualty Attack

The backstory:

According to police, the 25-year-old shooter targeted white officers during an otherwise peaceful Black Lives Matter protest in Downtown Dallas on July 7, 2016, determined to kill as many as possible.

A total of 12 officers were shot during the ambush. Five lost their lives: DPD Senior Corporal Lorne Ahrens, Officer Michael Krol, Sergeant Michael Smith, Officer Patrick Zamarripa, and DART Police Officer Brent Thompson.

Police used a robot and explosives to kill the gunman later that night.