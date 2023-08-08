Corpus Christi couple tried to hide more than 5K grams of meth with cookies

A couple out of Corpus Christi faces up to life in prison for intent to distribute meth.

Jason Elijah Talley, 43, and Crystal Nichole Samora, 33, pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute over 50 grams of meth, says U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

On March 14, Talley and Samora were in a Lexus in Victoria when officials conducted a traffic stop after seeing they were following too closely.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Talley was detained and told to sit in the grass. Authorities then found a bag they suspected of containing meth in the area where Talley was sitting.

The couple's car was physically searched and officials seized Xanax bars, heroin, a myriad of pills, meth and multiple handguns. Authorities also found a cardboard box behind the passenger seat with cookies in one layer and five large plastic containers with a substance. There were two more plastic baths containing a substance and a Sig Sauer firearm in a purse, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Officials discovered the gun was stolen out of Corpus Christi and the substance they found was 5,806 grams of meth with a purity level of 94 percent.

Talley and Samora will be sentenced in November by U.S. District Judge David S. Morales, according to U.S. Attorney's Office.

They face up to life in federal prison and a possible $10 million maximum fine. Talley and Samora will remain in custody pending sentencing.

The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Victoria Police Department.