Services held for 91-year-old woman instrumental in keeping prolific serial killer behind bars

The Brief Over 40 years ago, Elena Semander was strangled to death by Coral Eugene Watts. Watts later admitted to about a dozen killings in Texas and Michigan. Semander's mother, Harriet, challenged Houston authorities who denied Watts was on the loose in Houston. Watts died in a Michigan prison in 2007.



A mother's mission against a murderer

The backstory:

"It's like being hit in the stomach, and you feel like there's no one out there to help you," Harriet Semander told FOX 26 in an interview about her 20-year-old daughter's murder.

It happened on February 7, 1982.

Coral Eugene Watts strangled Elena Semander with her own shirt and threw her away like trash.

That turned Harriet Semander into a warrior.

"When she sees things that are unjust, she speaks up," said Harriet's daughter, Joanna Nicolaou.

Houston Police had been warned about Watts' arrival in Houston by Michigan Police, who suspected him in three murders there.

At first, Houston police denied a serial killer was on the loose.

Harriet demanded the truth.

"People weren't honest with her from the beginning," Joanna said. "She's a very honest person that didn't sit right with her."

"She took on an entire hierarchy in Houston from politicians to law enforcement to elected officials," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

In a plea agreement, Watts got 60 years for burglary with intent to commit murder. Because of the state's mandatory release law, Watts would have to be freed from prison in 2006.

"Watts had murdered 13 Houston women in 1981-82, credited with over 40 nationally," Kahan said. "He's probably the nation's most prolific serial killer no one has ever heard about."

In 2007, Watts died in a Michigan prison at 53 years old.

"She saved lives"

What they're saying:

"She wouldn't take no for an answer," said Harriet's son John Semander. "She was so strong in her convictions."

Harriet and Andy went on a mission to stop Watts' release from prison no matter what.

"She never ever even thought to give up," said Harriet's daughter Maria Crawford, "Alot of people I think would have."

A national news program the pair were on opened the door for a murder conviction in Michigan, keeping Watts locked up.

"She saved lives, the work that she did," said John. "She saved lives that would have been ruined by Coral Eugene Watts had he have been released."

"Because she was kind of lied to and not really told the truth, that's what kind of kept her going to fight for the victims," said Joanna. "It wasn't until he died in prison that she called me again and said I have my life back."

Harriet and Elena are now together.

"We were very happy that they would be reunited," John said.

"I also think about all the other victims she's finally getting to meet. She was there for all these years, and they're getting to meet her as well," Joanna said.