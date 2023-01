Chaos breaks out at demonstration for killed protester against planned APD training center

What started as a peaceful protest against the death of a Georgia-based activist took a violent turn in downtown Atlanta Saturday evening when people began throwing bricks at buildings and setting fire to police vehicles.

Demonstrators took to Underground Atlanta Saturday to honor the life of Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, a 26-year-old protester killed by Georgia State Troopers during a sweep at Intrenchment Creek Park Wednesday. That area is the planned site for the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, or what some critics are calling "Cop City."

Investigators said Teran did not comply with commands by a joint task force, and that he fired at a trooper first.

On Friday, a picture of the gun that the agency said they found on Teran was released. Officials said ballistic investigators matched that gun to the bullet that wounded the trooper.

Seven people were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism on Wednesday.

Following a Friday night memorial service for Teran, who friends called "Tortuguita," a group of protesters began a peaceful protest at Underground Atlanta on Saturday. The area is famous for hosting Atlanta's "Peach Drop" New Year's Eve festivities.

For about an hour, people dressed in black marched through the streets of downtown Atlanta demanding justice for ‘Tortuguita’.

Just before 6 p.m., dozens of demonstrators flooded the streets and began vandalizing property and police vehicles.

FOX 5 was live on air when one of those vehicles suddenly burst into flames.

Protesters were also seen on camera busting out the windows of another police car.

FOX 5 reporter Tyler Fingert and photojournalist Billy Heath III saw Atlanta police officers carrying zip ties during Saturday's protest.

The Atlanta Police Department released the following statement:

"Atlanta Police officers have responded to a group damaging property at several locations along Peachtree [Street]. Several arrests have been made at this time and order has been restored to the downtown space. This is still an active and ongoing investigation, and we will not be able to provide specifics on arrests numbers or property damaged, at this time."

A heavy police presence is expected in the area for the rest of the night.

"Violence and unlawful destruction of property are not acts of protest," Gov. Kemp tweeted out Saturday night. "They are crimes that will not be tolerated in Georgia and will be prosecuted fully. Thank you to the hardworking [Georgia Department of Public Safety, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Atlanta Police Department], and others actively keeping our streets safe tonight."

MARTA officials announced that trains would not be servicing Peachtree center Station, streetcar shuttle van service has been temporarily suspended and bus shuttle service is being provided from Garnett to Civic Center servicing all stations except for Peachtree Center. Riders impacted can use the following link for an $8 Uber or Lyft credit, according to MARTA.

