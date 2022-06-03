Consumer Reports reveals top sunscreens of 2022

article

It’s time to bring out the sunscreen.

Summer is here, which means people are spending more time outside in the sun and, hopefully, wearing more sunscreen.

To help people pick the right kind of sunscreen to wear, Consumer Reports published its top sunscreen picks of 2022 last month.

For its recommendations, Consumer Reports tested lotion and spray sunscreens for their SPF and ultraviolet A (UVA) protection .

The organization also tested sunscreens for scent and feel . However, the scent and feel evaluations weren’t included in Consumer Reports’ overall list, the organization said in its report.

To see which sunscreens made the list, here are some of the top-performing sunscreens of 2022 and how much they cost , according to Consumer Reports.

Best lotion sunscreens

Equate (Walmart) Ultra Lotion SPF 50

Price: $5

Kiehl's Activated Sun Protector Lotion SPF 30

Price: $32

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Milk Lotion SPF 60

Price: $35.99 - $36.99

Best spray sunscreens

Alba Botanica Hawaiian Coconut Clear Spray SPF 50

Price: $9.48 - $15.99

Sun Bum Spray SPF 50

Price: $15.99 - $25.50

Trader Joe's Spray SPF 50+

Price: $14.15

