Constable: Suspected drunk driver arrested on 5th DWI charge after major crash

A man was arrested on his fifth Driving While Intoxicated offense following a major crash, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office says.

John Greco, 45, was arrested following a crash on FM 1960 on October 29.

Deputies say Greco was determined to be the at-fault driver and displayed several signs of intoxication.

Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered and it was discovered that he was driving while intoxicated, according to Pct. 4.

A blood sample will be analyzed to determine his exact blood alcohol level.

The Constable’s Office says this is Greco’s fifth DWI offense.

Greco was charged with Driving While Intoxicated Third or More. Constable Mark Herman says he received no bond.