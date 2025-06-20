Conroe neighborhood drainage project drags on for years with no end in sight

The Brief A drainage project in Conroe's Fosters Ridge neighborhood has been in the works for almost three years. Residents tell FOX 26 that they've seen little to no progress. Residents and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality say the project is a danger to the neighborhood.



Fosters Ridge is a quiet, well-maintained neighborhood with more than 1,800 homes.

But for years, some homeowners have been looking at something that no neighborhood would want.

‘It’s been a mess'

What they're saying:

"It's supposed to be our main drainage for the neighborhood," said homeowner Christopher Galey. "The creek's supposed to hold up the drains from the front the back. It's our main point of drainage."

But after two and a half years of work, residents say they've seen little progress. They say mounds of dirt appear to be moved around, and that's about it.

"It's been a mess," Galey said. "We're going on three years now, so you can imagine walking out every day and then seeing this."

Project dangers

Why you should care:

It's more than unsightly. It's dangerous.

It's been cited by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for improper best management practices.

Residents say the creek continues to erode at an alarming rate, which poses a danger to several houses.

Parents say it's a safety concern for children with dump trucks speeding through the cul-de-sac.

"All of us have kids. We have dump trucks sometimes flying in the street. We have to stop in the street to make them stop or slow down," one resident told FOX 26.

The other side:

We reached out to TNG Utility for a response, and a representative referred FOX 26 to the attorney for Municipal Utility District (MUD) 139.

We've yet to hear back at this time.