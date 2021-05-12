Conroe man sentenced to 30 years in prison following over 3 decades of child sex abuse

article

A judge has sentenced a Texas man to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting children.

Authorities say Roy Fenley, 67, of Conroe pleaded guilty to charges of Aggravated Sexual Assault to a Child following an investigation of abuse over the last 30 years.

According to a press statement, Fenley inappropriately touched several children in his family as well as friends of family members. The most recent happened in April 2020, when an 8-year-old family friend told someone the 67-year-old touched her while moving furniture.

During the investigation, officials say they learned Fenley received deferred adjudication in 1993 for Indecency with a Child when he inappropriately touched a family member. Additionally, detectives say they interviewed several other people who knew Fenley, in turn leading to more people coming forward about abuse. This revealed, the press release states, he abused victims between the ages of 8 and 12-years-old.

Fenley admitted to these allegations, leading to his indictment.

"Fenley did immense damage to his family for decades and pitted family members

against one another, but today was the day that Fenley admitted what the victims have always known – they were telling the truth," Prosecutor Wesley LeRoux said in the statement. "We are confident that with this plea and sentence, Roy Fenley’s life of preying upon our children has finally come to an end as he spends the rest of what remains of his life in prison."

