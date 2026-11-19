Conroe High School's main campus and 9th grade campus are said to be on lockdown following a "concerning phone call" to the main campus.

Conroe High School on lockdown

A Conroe ISD representative says the high school's main campus went into lockdown after receiving a "concerning phone call."

As a precaution, the ninth grade campus is also on lockdown, and "several nearby campuses" are said to be in secure status.

According to the district, students are staying in classrooms as law enforcement sweeps the building.

The district noted that "there is no evidence of a threat or an active shooter."

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is on the campus helping district law enforcement. The sheriff's office noted that no injuries have been reported.

Other details are not available at this time.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.