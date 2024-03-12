A physician's family has decided not to sue the apartment complex where she was fatally stabb Dr. Talat Jehan Khan's, a pediatrician at Texas Children’s Pediatrics, lost her life in the complex, leaving behind her husband and two children. The stabbing occurred around 12:30 p.m. within a common area of the Alys Luxury Living Apartments on October 28, 2023.

ORIGINAL STORY: Texas Children's pediatrician stabbed multiple times in Conroe, suspect arrested

During and after Dr. Khan's death, the family attorneys assert that the property exhibited security lapses: an unmanned security checkpoint booth, a malfunctioning electronic entry keypad, and open gates. Records of crime incidents depict violent crimes reported nearby from late 2018 to the end of 2023, including burglaries, aggravated assaults, and homicides.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Family remembers Houston pediatrician stabbed to death in Conroe

Commenting on the lawsuit, Attorney Mo Aziz said, "Apartment complexes and the management companies that own and operate them, have a duty to maintain the safety of the premises. The danger of ill-maintained and inoperable gates is foreseeable, yet management companies, and their employees, fail to repair or remedy the dangerous condition."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Houston attorneys Mo Aziz of Abraham, Watkins, Nichols, Agosto, Aziz & Stogner, and Bilaal Badat have initiated legal action against Knightvest Management, LLC, Knightvest, LLC, Massandra KV Regency, LLC, and Massandra KV Regency, LLC d/b/a Alys Luxury Living.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE



