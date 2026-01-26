Congressional District 18 Early Voting extended 2 days following court order

The Brief A court order has extended early voting in the CD-18 Special Election, according to a release. Early voting will resume on Tuesday, January 27 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Due to the severe weather, two additional days of early voting have been added for Wednesday, January 28, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and on Thursday, January 29 from noon until 7 p.m. at all 17 Harris County vote centers.



Congressional District 18 Special Election: Two additional early voting days added due to winter storm

What we know:

County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth said that the additional days were added due to the severe weather that forced the closure of polling locations.

Early voting will resume on Tuesday, January 27 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Due to the severe weather, two additional days of early voting have been added for Wednesday, January 28, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and on Thursday, January 29 from noon until 7 p.m. at all 17 Harris County vote centers.

What they're saying:

"The safety of voters, election workers, and staff was my top priority, and I am thankful conditions have improved so that we may resume voting operations," said Clerk Hudspeth. "Only voters registered in Congressional District 18 can participate in this election."

"Voters are encouraged to take advantage of these additional early voting opportunities," added Clerk Hudspeth. "My office and election workers are prepared to process every eligible voter."

Dig deeper:

The court-ordered extension of early voting requires ballots cast on Wednesday, January 28, and Thursday, January 29, be cast provisionally and segregated in accordance with section 302(c) of the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) of 2002.