Concert featuring Santana at Cynthia Woods Pavilion postponed

The concert featuring legendary musician, Santana, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands has been postponed, according to a release.

The release stated the event, Santana + Earth, Wind and Fire event, will be rescheduled.

Earlier this week, Santana collapsed on stage during an event in Michigan.

Earlier this week, Santana collapsed on stage during an event in Michigan.

Santana told his fans on Facebook that he forgot to eat and drink water, causing him to get dehydrated and pass out.

"Blessings and miracles to you all," he wrote Tuesday at 9 p.m. to his thousands of fans who wished him well.

His team wrote on Facebook that Santana was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and was doing well. He was conscious and waving when he left the stage, 40 minutes into his set.

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

All previously purchased tickets for The Woodlands event will be honored for the new dates.

Guests are encouraged to sign up to receive text message alerts regarding show updates. You can text Santana20 to 877-350-1693.