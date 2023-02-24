Complete roadway closures at I-610 South Loop after tanker carrying gasoline crashes, catches fire

Roadways are closed in southwest Houston after a tanker caught on fire, officials say.

According to Houston Fire Department, South Loop West between Main and South Braeswood is shut down after an 18-wheeler tanker carrying gasoline crashed and caught on fire around 3 a.m.

MORE: Suspected chop shop raided in Harris County, multiple arrests made

This is a complete closure including the Westbound feeder roads and underpass, said Houston police.

Officials say the fire is currently out and firefighters are taking the fuel from the damaged truck to another stable tanker.

The freeway should be open around 8 a.m. officials say.

Reports say HFD Haz-Mat Units 1 and 2 are on the scene to contain the product from leaking from the 18 Wheeler tanker.

No injuries have been reported and HFD is asking everyone to avoid the area.