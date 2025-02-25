article

Dear Border Watchers,

We continue to see historically low numbers of crossings at the southern border. This trend follows what we saw during President Trump’s first term in office. During that time, we also saw how numbers spiked several months later. Will that be the case during Trump’s second term? Only time will tell. Things at the border always fluctuate.

Look at these numbers that Texas DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez posted on X of apprehensions across the southwestern border.

On Feb. 22, there were 185 total apprehensions:

63 in El Paso

21 in the Rio Grande Valley

13 in Laredo

16 in Del Rio

3 in Big Bend

On Feb. 23, there were 191 total apprehensions:

45 in El Paso

32 in the Rio Grande Valley

13 in Laredo

10 in Del Rio

3 in Big Bend

As I wrote about in my last newsletter, Border Czar Tom Homan has voiced his frustration with the pace and amount of arrests of illegal migrants. We have seen how some operations have been leaked to the media and that has caused some operations to fail.

Approximately 90 people were arrested in and around Colony Ridge, Texas, this week during an immigration operation focused in the community north of Houston, according to FOX News.

Homan confirmed to FOX News’ Brooke Taylor that some of the migrants were arrested at worksite operations and already had open warrants. Others were arrested during traffic stops.

The exact number of those arrested is not known. It is also unclear how many did or did not have warrants out for their arrests. Their identities have not been released.

Another development we learned about is that migrants who used the CBP One App as a form of identification during airport travel will no longer be able to use that app as an ID for TSA. Secretary Kristi Noem posted on X "Illegal aliens traveling without ID can fly for one reason – to self deport and leave our country".

