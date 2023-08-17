College Football Playoff committee announces updates to 2024 CFP National Championship game in Houston

The College Football Playoff (CFP), in conjunction with the College Football Playoff Foundation (CFPF) and the 2024 Houston Host Committee, reveals key updates regarding the event schedule for the highly anticipated 2024 CFP National Championship.

Additionally, details surrounding the Houston Loves Teachers campaign's impact work will be announced.

The event promises to infuse excitement with performances by the Milby High School drumline, drill team, cheerleaders, and mascots, alongside the presence of the illustrious CFP National Championship Trophy.

The event is being held at Milby High School.