College football fans run into Houston's NRG Stadium to dodge storm ahead of National Championship

College football fans in Houston ran into the stadium Monday evening to dodge a thunderstorm ahead of the National Championship game.

"It’s stinks," said one fan. "It reminds me of Michigan where I grew up, but I love Michigan."

The storm was part of a cold front that brought heavy rain, strong winds, and at least one tornado across Southeast Texas. Prior to kickoff, a tornado watch was issued, which included the City of Houston.

The storm blew through the NRG stadium area relatively quickly. Temperatures went from the mid 70’s to lower 50’s in minutes.

"I’m from Seattle, this is definitely as worse than it gets," said a second fan. "It’s crazy. It’s freezing."

Official reports indicate winds gusts around 50 miles per hour at both Houston airports.

As a result of the weather, most fans skipped tailgating and went straight into the stadium hoping the rain brings them a win.