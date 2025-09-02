Texas man accused in 2005 murder of pregnant woman found in cemetery
LAREDO, Texas - A Texas man has been arrested 20 years after the murder of a pregnant woman who was found in a cemetery.
The San Antonio resident, now 66, was connected to the 2005 cold case through new DNA identification technology.
2005 cold case murder suspect
The arrest:
Saul Gonzalez was arrested at the Eagle Ford crossing in Cotulla on Friday by the Texas Department of Public Safety in collaboration with the La Salle County Sheriff's Office.
Gonzalez had been connected to the murder of Valeria Laguna, DPS said in their Tuesday release, who had been found dead at the Cristo Rey Cemetery in Cotulla.
20-year-old Texas homicide
Timeline:
Laguna, who was found on July 19, 2005, appeared to have been sexually assaulted, beaten and strangled prior to her death, DPS said.
She was eight months pregnant at the time. Her unborn baby also died.
Gonzalez had been connected to the case following interviews with witnesses and DNA sample tests in the initial years of investigation, but no major breaks were discovered.
In 2020, evidence was submitted to BODE technology, and DNA profiles were obtained by use of their tech.
In 2021, DPS identified Laguna's murder as eligible for a program with specific funding for unsolved sexual assault homicides.
In 2023, further analysis by BODE Technology found Gonzalez' DNA on items of evidence in the case, DPS said.
Gonzalez was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of capital murder the same day of his arrest.
He remains booked in the La Salle County Jail at the time of reporting.
