The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Coastal Flood Warning for several regions along the Gulf Coast due to ongoing significant coastal flooding.

What’s Happening

Duration: The warning is in effect until 4 PM CDT on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, in the Houston/Galveston area, and until 1 PM CDT on Thursday, September 12, 2024, in the Corpus Christi region.

Where: The warning covers coastal areas including the Matagorda Peninsula, Brazoria County beaches, Galveston Island, Bolivar Peninsula, as well as Aransas, Kleberg, Nueces, Calhoun, and nearby counties.

Impacts: Expect significant flooding in low-lying areas. Roads may be closed, and some properties, including homes and businesses, could be submerged. Shoreline erosion is also likely. Additionally, dangerous rip currents are expected along the coast.

Safety Tips

Protect Property: Move valuable items and take steps to safeguard your property from flooding.

Travel: Avoid driving through flooded areas and do not drive around barricades.

Beach Safety: Swim near lifeguards, and if caught in a rip current, stay calm, float, and try to swim parallel to the shore. If you need help, signal for assistance.

Stay updated with local weather reports and follow these precautions to keep yourself and your property safe during this event.

