Coast Guard searching for 2 fishermen after vessel collision near Galveston

The Coast Guard is searching for two fishermen from a fishing vessel that capsized after a collision near the Galveston jetties.

According to the Coast Guard, the two fishermen are from the 81-foot fishing vessel Pappy’s Pride.

On Tuesday, Vessel Traffic Service Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified of four people in the water after the collision between the fishing vessel and the 600-foot chemical tanker Bow Fortune.

One person was found by good Samaritans and transferred to emergency medical services personnel.

Another person was recovered by a Coast Guard crew. They were unresponsive, and the crew administered CPR before transferring them to EMS. Despite the life-saving efforts, he was later pronounced deceased.

"Despite the life saving efforts of our crew, the gentleman was later pronounced deceased by the medical examiner's office," said Cmdr. Jordan Baldueza, Sector Houston-Galveston search and rescue mission coordinator. "Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of all those affected by this tragic event. Our search and rescue efforts remain our top priority at this time."

The Coast Guard continues the search for the other two fishermen on Wednesday.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.