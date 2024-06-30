A 28-year-old man has been hospitalized after being medevaced by the Coast Guard, 28 miles south of Galveston on Saturday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a distress call around 9:45 a.m. from a 61-foot fishing vessel's captain via VHF-FM channel 16. The captain reported that a passenger on board had lost consciousness.

Responding to the emergency, watchstanders dispatched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Houston and a 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Galveston to assist with the situation.

The helicopter crew successfully transported the unconscious man to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. Upon arrival, he was reported to be in stable condition.

Video footage of the medevac operation has been made available, highlighting the swift and effective response by the Coast Guard to medical emergencies at sea.

The quick intervention underscores the vital role of Coast Guard units in providing lifesaving services to those facing critical health issues offshore. The circumstances leading to the man's loss of consciousness are not disclosed, and further information will be provided as it becomes available.