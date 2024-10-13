Club América triumphs over Chivas in the Clásico de México, drawing record crowd in Houston

Image 1 of 32 ▼

PRIMETIME Sports announced a historic turnout at the annual Clásico de México, as Club América prevailed over Chivas de Guadalajara before a record-breaking crowd of 54,117 fans at Houston's NRG Stadium.

The continental showdown, featuring the storied rivalry between two of Mexico's premier soccer clubs, not only provided exhilarating action but also set the record for the largest attendance at a match between two Mexican clubs in the Space City.

This year's face-off in Houston was among the highest-attended Liga MX matches in the United States and Mexico in 2024, highlighting the significant fanbase and enthusiasm surrounding the sport.

The game also featured entertainment at halftime courtesy of Kumbia Kings.

The match was high-energy. Club América won 2-0 over the Chivas.

Houston's successful event further cemented its reputation as a central hub for soccer in North America. Many fans who attended told FOX 26 they are looking forward to the city hosting games in the 2026 World Cup.

The game had a controversial ending. At the center wasn't the players or the clubs but rather their fans.

Chivas fans launched prohibited items on the field and many fans had to be escorted out the stadium.

Last year, the Clásico attracted more than 85,000 spectators at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The 2019 matchup brought in 61,417 fans to Soldier Field, maintaining the stadium's record for an international club soccer match to date.

The success of these events highlights the growing popularity of soccer in the U.S. and the deep-seated rivalry that continues to captivate fans around the world.