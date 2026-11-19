The Brief Cleveland ISD is experiencing a network disruption, according to their website. The issue is impacting their electronic visitor management system. It has not been reported if anything else was impacted by the disruption or how long until the issue is resolved.



Cleveland ISD is reportedly facing a network issue on Thursday impacting some systems, according to a notice on their website.

Cleveland ISD network issue

What we know:

The school district posted a notice on their website stating,

"Cleveland ISD is experiencing a network disruption affecting district technology services. Schools remain open, but visitor access is temporarily restricted because our electronic visitor management system is unavailable. We appreciate your patience as we work to restore services."

What we don't know:

It has not been reported if anything else was impacted by the disruption or how long until the issue is resolved.