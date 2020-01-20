Expand / Collapse search

Clerk shoots would-be robber at gas station in northeast Houston: HPD

HOUSTON - Houston police say a gas station clerk shot a would-be robber at a northeast Houston gas station. 

The shooting happened at around 1:10 p.m. on Monday in the 3100 block of E. Crosstimbers near Curry Road. 

Police say the suspect was wounded and transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators are currently on the scene.  