Clear Lake woman offers reward for lost wedding ring

Clear Lake woman Jennifer Reyna is offering a reward for anyone who may have picked up her lost wedding ring on Halloween.

She recently lost a lot of weight and her wedding ring was becoming loose. Although she remembers having it before she took her kids trick or treating for the night, she hasn't had luck finding it at the places they stopped.

Her first stop was at Forest Oaks Baptist Church. She contacted the church with no success. Next, she went to Clear Lake. She was around Larkfield Court in the Brook Forest subdivision.

If you live in the area and have found her ring, Reyna is offering a reward for anyone that returns it to her.

Contact FOX 26 Houston if you have any information.