CLEAR Alert for missing Houston man last seen Thursday evening

The Brief A Houston Regional CLEAR Alert was issued for Alan Lee, 61. He was last seen in East Houston at 6 p.m. Thursday. Law enforcement reportedly believes he is in imminent danger.



Missing Alan Lee

What we know:

According to Texas Center for the Missing, Alan Lee was last seen on foot Thursday around 6 p.m. in the 700 block of Aleen Street in East Houston.

He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve hooded dry fit shirt, black sweatpants with gray stripes and brown shoes. He had a square green and black lunch box. He may have been wearing a gray hard hat.

According to Texas Center for the Missing, law enforcement believes he is in imminent danger.

What we don't know:

The circumstances around his disappearance are not known at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call the Houston Police Department at (832)394-1840 and refer to case # 899020-25.