CLEAR Alert for missing Houston man last seen Thursday evening
HOUSTON - A Houston Regional CLEAR Alert has been issued for a missing 61-year-old man who was last seen in Houston.
Missing Alan Lee
What we know:
According to Texas Center for the Missing, Alan Lee was last seen on foot Thursday around 6 p.m. in the 700 block of Aleen Street in East Houston.
He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve hooded dry fit shirt, black sweatpants with gray stripes and brown shoes. He had a square green and black lunch box. He may have been wearing a gray hard hat.
According to Texas Center for the Missing, law enforcement believes he is in imminent danger.
What we don't know:
The circumstances around his disappearance are not known at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can call the Houston Police Department at (832)394-1840 and refer to case # 899020-25.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Texas Center for the Missing.