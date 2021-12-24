CLEAR Alert issued for elderly man missing out of San Antonio

A CLEAR Alert has been issued for a 61-year-old man missing out of San Antonio.

The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) is looking for Mark Espejo who was last seen on foot around 12:22 p.m. on Dec. 23 in the 300 block of West Cypress Street in San Antonio.

Mark Espejo

Espejo is described as a Hispanic male, 5'11" and 190 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red-collared short-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes. He also has multiple tattoos on both arms.

Law enforcement officials believe Espejo’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Anyone with any information on Espejo's whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD at 210-207-7660.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

San Antonio mosque spearheads $150,000 reward for missing 3-year-old Lina Sadar Khil

AMBER Alert issued for 3 kids missing from Hondo, Texas

AMBER Alert issued for three-year-old girl missing from San Antonio

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter