City of Katy asking residents to conserve water

The City of Katy is asking residents to conserve water due to the extreme heat and lack of rain.

According to a post on Twitter, there are several things you can do to help conserve water.

Here are some tips:

- Prevent evaporation of water by watering lawns/gardens before 7 a.m. and after 7 p.m. Also, water no more than 3 times per week

- When you’re watering, make sure your water is not running into the street, drain or ditch.

- Take shorter showers and shut off the water until it’s time to rinse when brushing your teeth or washing your hands.

- Don’t ignore leaky faucets or sprinkler heads. Be sure to replace those items to save additional water.

City officials said by doing these things you can help conserve the City’s water supply and reduce the need to mandate restrictions per the Drought Contingency Plan.