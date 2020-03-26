City of Houston reports first COVID-19 death

The Houston Health Department reported the city's first COVID-19 death.

Officials say the patient was a woman in her 60s who had several underlying health conditions. She died on Mar. 24 and was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Mar. 26.

“It’s unfortunate that our city has lost one of its residents because of the spread of this virus,” said Dr. David Persse, local health authority for the Houston Health Department” “The City of Houston and the health department extend their deepest condolences to the patient’s family and friends.”

Investigators are working to identify people the woman came into contact with.

The city is asking that all residents respect social distancing guidelines set by the CDC and to stay home as much as possible.