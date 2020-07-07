City of Houston, Reliant launch annual Beat the Heat program

article

The City of Houston is once again partnering with Reliant for the annual Beat the Heat program to help residents stay cool during the hot summer months.

On Tuesday, Mayor Turner, Reliant and Harris County Pct. 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia officially announced the launch of the program.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s program will have some changes to help residents avoid the heat while practicing social distancing.

This year, the program will provide residents across Houston with portable AC units, care packages, financial assistance and energy efficiency information.

“The COVID-19 public health crisis has changed our lives, but it will not change the city’s commitment to helping Houstonians during the hot summer months. Although we won’t be opening the cooling centers as usual to help keep people socially distant, I’m proud we have come up with a way to still make sure Houstonians can keep cool during the summer,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “Staying home means also being able to stay cool in your own home. I want to thank Reliant for being a great partner as we work together to provide for our communities.”

The Beat the Heat program usually provides cooling centers to offer Houstonians some relief from the hot summer days. This year, Reliant is bringing the centers into Houston homes by providing portable air conditioning units to seniors and other vulnerable residents.

Advertisement

“During these hot summer months, social distancing guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic will make it even harder for our seniors and vulnerable residents to get the help they need,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president of Reliant. “For 15 years, we have welcomed our neighbors into Reliant’s Beat the Heat cooling centers across the city. While this year’s program looks different, we are pleased to expand our partnership with the City of Houston and provide new support for Harris County Precinct 2 through their nonprofit Precinct2gether to help even more residents stay cool while safe at home.”

Reliant announced two donations totaling $80,000 to support seniors and vulnerable citizens.

A $60,000 donation to Houston Health Department’s Harris County Area Agency on Aging air conditioner program will provide portable AC units to seniors to stay cool in their homes, and care packages for vulnerable residents and seniors who are participants in the department’s meal programs.

Harris County seniors, disabled individuals and families without means to cool their homes can call 832-393-4201 to qualify for the AC program.

A $20,000 donation to Precinct2gether in East Harris County will help provide additional portable AC units, information and helpful resources to vulnerable residents.

“Over the last 3 to 4 months, my team has worked tirelessly around the clock to find ways to help our residents, especially our vulnerable communities. We’ve conducted numerous giveaways for masks, pet food, human food, and really ramped up our homebound meals for seniors. With the summer heat already here, I’m so proud we’re able to partner with Reliant to provide yet another necessity for our seniors – air conditioning units. Being comfortable at home is a luxury many of us take for granted, so I’m happy to help provide them with some much-needed relief in these next few months,” said Commissioner Adrian Garcia.

Reliant and the City of Houston will open emergency cooling centers, as needed, while ensuring social distancing and safety measure are in place.

Anyone who needs help paying their electricity bill this summer can call 2-1-1 within Texas or visit 211texas.org. Reliant customers can also call 1-866-222-7100 or find additional information at reliant.com/care.