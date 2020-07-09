City of Houston municipal courts extends suspension of jury trials to Aug. 31

article

The City of Houston has announced Thursday municipal court jury trials have been suspended until August 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said all other proceedings for the court remains open.

Members of the public should contact a health care provider and not come to court if they are experiencing symptoms similar to COVID-19. Once you are cleared by a physician, officials said, you can visit any City of Houston court location to speak with an Annex Judge to reset a case.

According to officials, if your trial was scheduled from June 1, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2020, resets will be given in person at all City of Houston court locations from July 1, 2020, through Sept. 4, 2020 to receive a new court date.

Officials said all jury trials will resume on Tues., Sept. 1, 2020, unless further notification is provided. If you have a trial scheduled and you fail to reset your case when the court resumes operation, an arrest warrant may be issued.

Officials said jury duty will also resume on Tues., Sept. 1, 2020.