City of Fulshear moving to Stage 1 water conservation measures

The City of Fulshear has announced they are moving to Stage 1 water conservation measures due to high demand on all its water systems.

Officials said the extreme heat and lack of rainfall is also to blame.

City officials stated the measures are extremely important in helping to alleviate the high demand on the city's systems and should help mitigate the fluctuations in water pressure.

To assist, officials said residents and businesses should:

- Voluntarily reduce watering and/or irrigation to three (3) times per week

- Voluntarily change the irrigation schedule to outside our high-demand hours which are 4AM - 8AM and 5PM – 10PM

- Voluntarily reduce water usage inside your home/business

- Assess and repair any irrigation leaks, hose leaks, toilet leaks, and any other potential leaks that may cause unexpected water loss

The City of Fulshear stated they will assist in water conservation by:

- Reducing landscape irrigation at all City facilities

- Halting nonessential vehicle washing

- Halting the establishment of new landscaping

- Limiting hydrant flushing (except for water system repairs)

Officials added that if drought conditions continue, stage 2 water conservation measures

Officials stated that if you have any questions or concerns, contact the City's Utility Services Division at (281) 346-8830.