City of Clute police chief placed on paid administrative leave

The Brief City of Clute Police Chief James Fitch remains on paid administrative leave pending a personnel matter. The city says administrative leave is not a determination of wrongdoing. Retired police chief Keith Traylor is serving as Interim Civilian Administrator for the continuity of operations



The City of Clute announced the police chief has been placed on administration leave for unknown reasons at this time.

Police chief placed on leave

What we know:

In an announcement on Wednesday, the city stated Police Chief James Fitch remains on paid administrative leave amid a pending personnel matter.

The city says administrative leave is not a determination of wrongdoing.

Retired police chief Keith Traylor is serving as Interim Civilian Administrator for the continuity of operations.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said why the chief was placed on leave.

What they're saying:

"The City of Clute is committed to the fair treatment of all of our employees and the residents we serve," said City Manager CJ Snipes. "This matter will be handled thoroughly, fairly, and in accordance with City policy and state law."